Oklahoma appeals court upholds two murder convictions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld two murder convictions and life in prison sentences, including that of a man convicted in 2018 of a 1984 homicide in southeastern Oklahoma.

Rulings dated last Thursday show the court rejected appeals by Ernest Lewis, 68, and Michael Ishman, 34.

Lewis was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison for the 1984 shooting death of Johnny Lee Smith at a lumber yard in Idabel where both men worked.

Lewis was charged in 2017 after prosecutors said DNA evidence from a boot he was wearing the night of slaying and other items at the crime scene linked him to the slaying.

Ishman was convicted and sentenced to life for the 2016 shooting death of Eric Buckner in Lawton during what prosecutors say was a drug deal and robbery.

Attorneys for the two men did not immediately return phone calls for comment.