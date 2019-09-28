Oklahoma troopers cleared in shooting of man after chase

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man following a chase in southeast Oklahoma.

The McAlester News-Capital reports that Pittsburg County District Attorney Charles Sullivan on Thursday found troopers Garet Gray and James McKee justified in the July shooting of 35-year-old Mark Anson Schoggins in McAlester.

Police said the chase began when Schoggins stole vodka from a liquor store and ended when he crashed into police vehicles, striking Gray. Sullivan said the troopers' use of deadly force after Gray was struck and injured was appropriate.

A hearing was scheduled this week on Sullivan's request to withhold public release of police video of the shooting filed by the newspaper and an attorney. Court records show Sullivan has dismissed the request after previously saying the video was part of an ongoing investigation.