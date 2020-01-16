Olympic weightlifter who sexually abused girl sentenced

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A four-time Olympic weightlifter from Micronesia must serve 20 months in prison for sexually abusing a girl in Everett.

The Herald reports the child reported in 2018 that she had been inappropriately touched twice by Manuel Minginfel, 41, at an Everett apartment complex, according to charging papers filed in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Minginfel was expected to represent the Federated States of Micronesia in the Olympics for a fifth time in 2016, but he had to stop training because his wife was ill, according to a report by Radio New Zealand. That was around the time of the first alleged incident.

The girl told police that she awoke to find Minginfel putting his hand down her pajamas At the time she was younger than 13. About two years later she said she awoke to find Minginfel touching her, this time pulling at her knee like he was trying to spread her legs, the charges say. That time documents say she told her mother.

Police interviewed Minginfel who initially denied the behavior. In September 2018, he admitted he sexually touched the girl, once.

Minginfel pleaded guilty to indecent liberties in November 2019 for having sexual contact with the girl when she was incapable of consent. He was sentenced last week.

Upon his release from prison, Minginfel will be on probation for three years. He will also have to register as a sex offender.