Omaha police investigate death of 74-year-old man

OMAHA, neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating the death of a man found late Sunday by officers responding to a reported assault.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. to a north Omaha address and found James Moore, 74. Medics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said Monday they are investigating the death as a homicide.