Opening statements for woman in buried baby killing case

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Opening statements are expected in the murder trial of an Ohio woman accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter.

Brooke Skylar Richardson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges. Lawyers planned statements Wednesday following the seating of a jury the day before.

The baby's remains were found in July 2017 in her family's backyard in the southwest Ohio village of Carlisle.

Prosecutors say her baby was unwanted; attorneys for the 20-year-old Richardson, a former high school cheerleader, say the baby was stillborn.

Warren County Judge Donald Oda II twice rejected defense motions to move the trial, which is expected to last two to three weeks.