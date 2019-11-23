Paranormal team investigates haunted locations

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — L. Sydney Fisher was 8 years old when she experienced something unusual that changed her life.

Fisher, a Tupelo resident, said she had a paranormal encounter with a spirit. She was visiting a friend's home when she witnessed what appeared to be the ghostly image of a woman lying in a bed.

She recalls running out of the house to make a phone call. When Fisher returned to the home and the bedroom, the spirit was gone.

The event piqued Fisher's curiosity.

"It kind of opened a Pandora's Box," she said. "If you have a paranormal experience, you'll spend the rest of your life wondering what happened to you or you spend it trying to learn everything about it and understand what went on."

Fisher chose the latter. She has spent much of her life researching the afterlife and investigating haunted sites. And through her passion for writing, Fisher has become an Amazon best-selling author of books inspired by her research.

Along the way, Fisher met other Northeast Mississippians who share the same interest in spirits, anomalies and unexplained mysteries. Together, they display their investigations and findings to television and online audiences.

The group is known as PARA (Paranormal and Anomaly Research Alliance). Their work is shown on a TV program called "The Para Files."

"Our whole purpose has been proving the existence of them," Fisher said.

"Para Files" episodes can be seen on the Hill Country Network, a community TV station based in New Albany; ROKU Peg.tv channel and MaxxSouth Channel 99.1, as well as YouTube.

Fisher, who serves as the show's host, said the team films its investigations throughout the year except in July and the Christmas/New Year's holiday break.

The episodes are broadcast and posted online during the TV season between September through November. Encore showings of previously-aired episodes are broadcast the rest of the year.

In addition to Fisher, the PARA team consists of Dena Hall of Pontotoc, Lisa Kyle of Amory and Sandy Buford of Holly Springs. Kendall Stancil of New Albany provides technical support for PARA.

According to the PARA website, the team consists of three clairvoyants, two videographers and additional investigators who provide support through the collection of evidence and analysis.

Fisher is a clairvoyant/medium with more than 25 years of paranormal research. She's the author of several books, and she also blogs about her personal investigations of haunted encounters, true crime, unsolved mysteries and supernatural wonders that involve miracles.

Hall is an empath with more than 20 years of research and is an accomplished videographer.

"I do haunted history tours of downtown Tupelo, and I met Dena last year on one of my tours," Fisher said. "We started talking about doing some investigating."

Kyle is also a clairvoyant who has been investigating the paranormal for 30 years. "I met Lisa at one of my booksignings," Fisher said. "We started talking and she started going with me on the haunted trail."

According to the PARA website, Kyle's most memorable experience took place in an abandoned church. She was slapped by an unseen entity so hard it left handprints on her face.

Buford also brings videography and past investigative experience with another team before being recruited by Fisher.

"Sandy invited me to do some research in Holly Springs and wanted to help," Fisher said. "She said she'd like to be part of a team."

Buford said she had her first paranormal experience 23 years ago, inspiring her to investigate other cases.

"I really wanted to see for myself if you can purposely go and find the paranormal," she said. "They don't find you. You go and find them, and it's possible."

The team makes its location visits to film a "Para Files" episode at night between two and three hours. The location is kept a secret until the investigation is over. The group sometimes invites a guest investigator to be part of the episode.

And where there's research, equipment is needed. It includes video cameras with night vision capabilities, walkie-talkies, special microphones and EMF detectors and a Spirit Box — a radio transmitter set on a certain frequency in order to receive communication from the spiritual world.

"They can speak through it, and it can be freaky," Fisher said.

PARA has investigated sites throughout the South, which Fisher said is a prime area for hauntings.

"There's been a lot of bloodshed here in the South," she said. "You have a lot of energy and human emotional experience that has been embedded into Southern soil for hundreds of years. You have a land that has seen a lot of tragedy, a lot of trauma, a lot of death — and with those things comes a story."

One of the team's investigations focused on Fernwood House, an 1880 Victorian home located near McComb that reportedly is one of the state's most haunted buildings.

"I stayed there a couple of times," Fisher said, "and I'm telling you you can't go to Fernwood and leave and forget about it. It's impossible. It will stay with you for days and if you think about it it will stay with you for years."

The team occasionally ventures out of state. It went to the Adamsville, Tennessee, museum honoring Buford Pusser, the late McNairy County sheriff and subject of the "Walking Tall" movies.

Fisher, however, says there are plenty of sites in Northeast Mississippi that are considered haunted. Some of the investigations include the Oren Dunn City Museum in Tupelo and the Witch Dance trails on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Houston.

But one of PARA's greatest findings came in September when it visited the old town hall building in Verona — a structure on the corner of Main and College streets. Fisher said the building was constructed in 1860, the year Verona was chartered.

According to Fisher, the team saw an apparition — sometimes referred to as a ghost, a spirit or a poltergeist — materialize in front of them in the Verona building.

"That was the holy grail, if you can catch on film an apparition," Buford said. "That is the creme de la of what you're trying to do."

Fisher said it was "amazing" to see an apparition form before her for the first time.

"It was like a ball of light, and it starts doing all this crazy stuff," she said. "You could see legs up to the knees and then, all of a sudden, it takes off. It starts to fly across a table. The light was dancing. It was alive.

"When you witness a full-body apparition or a ghost in your house, most of the time you get a glimpse and it lasts for seconds. You may see it pass by you and it's over so quickly. ... That indicated to me it was an intelligent haunting."

Buford said viewer response to "The Para Files" has been good.

"The way the world is now, more people are open about experiences they've had but never told anyone," she said. "They will come and talk to us. They'll say, 'I've never told anyone about this before, but this happened to me.'"

Fisher said she's encountered her share of skeptics about paranormal research and events. Some, she adds, jokingly called PARA "ghostbusters," a reference to the movie.

"Yeah, we've heard that. We just laugh about it," she said. "Skeptics will say they don't believe it. Well, a skeptic is a person who's never had a paranormal experience."

Fisher said a paranormal event, just like her first one at age 8, can be a transformational experience.

"It becomes a part of you," she said. "There are some things you can't just unlearn throughout your life, and that's one of them."

