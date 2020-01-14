Person fined after shouting at Latter-day Saint conference

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A person who stood up and shouted during a general conference session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to draw attention to allegations of sexual abuse has been fined and ordered to stay away from the faith’s main temple.

A judge levied the penalty Monday against 25-year-old Crystal Legionaires, who stood up and yelled "Stop protecting sexual predators” during the twice-yearly meeting of the faith in March 2018, the Deseret News reported. Legionaires was found guilty of the infraction of disrupting a meeting and fined $340 after a brief trial.

Legionaires was also ordered to stay away from Salt Lake City’s Temple Square for a year.

“I understand that what you have to say is a very important message,” Judge Sydney Magid said. “But it is not a message that is allowed to disrupt a meeting.”

Legionaires, who uses they and them pronouns, said the outburst was planned to make a point, but it was not intended as a disruption. It came as newly sustained leaders were taking their seats.

Prosecutor Paige Williamson said that moment was important spiritually for those assuming new posts and for church members.

Defense attorney Greg Skordas pointed out that Legionaires cooperated with security guards. He argued the shouting was no more disrupting than a cellphone or a baby crying, but Magid said those incidents aren’t intentional.

Legionaires, of Ogden, shouted after allegations surfaced against a former prominent missionary leader accused of sexually assaulted two women in the 1980s.

Legionaires told The Associated Press at the time that it appeared church officials had sided with Joseph L. Bishop rather than two women who reported assaults.

Bishop has denied wrongdoing, though he can be heard apologizing to one of the women on a secretly recorded conversation.

This story corrects that Legionaires was found guilty of an infraction, not a misdemeanor.