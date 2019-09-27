Person was shot by police at Portland airport

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Port of Portland officials say police shot a person at the Portland International Airport on Friday morning.

KATU-TV reports someone was taken to the hospital after the shooting. Officials say that person is expected to survive their injuries.

Port officials say no officers were hurt.

The incident was initially reported as a disturbance at baggage claim at about 5:20 a.m. Friday.

The shooting investigation has the arrivals road closed for all drivers, except for rideshares and taxis.

All other drivers are being rerouted to the departures road or parking garages.

There were no immediate details on what led to the shooting.

