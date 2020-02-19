Phoenix police: 17-year-old boy found fatally wounded

PHOENIX (AP) —

No immediate arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy, the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday.

Isaac Burford died at a hospital after being found fatally wounded on a street Tuesday night, said Police Sgt. Maggie Cox, a department spokeswoman.

Cox said no additional information was immediately available on the circumstances of the shooting and that police would like to hear from anybody with information.

The incident occurred near North 75th Avenue and West Indian School Road.