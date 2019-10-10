Phoenix police search for suspect in a man's fatal shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting.

They say 28-year-old Chad Harris was shot around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting into a fight with another man.

Harris was taken to a hospital in critical condition and he later was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and police say they have little to go on right now.