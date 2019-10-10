https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Phoenix-police-search-for-suspect-in-a-man-s-14505293.php
Phoenix police search for suspect in a man's fatal shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting.
They say 28-year-old Chad Harris was shot around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting into a fight with another man.
Harris was taken to a hospital in critical condition and he later was pronounced dead.
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and police say they have little to go on right now.
