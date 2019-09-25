Pocatello residents report fraud after city system hacked

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Several Pocatello residents say they've had unauthorized funds taken from their bank accounts after the city's billing system was hacked.

The Idaho State Journal reports Pocatello police say several people who pay their municipal utility bills online with a debit or credit card have reported losses ranging from $30 to thousands of dollars. Pocatello city spokesman Logan McDougall says the city is working with its billing system vendor, Click2Gov, to investigate the matter.

Police Sgt. Brian McClure says police discovered the security breach when they noticed similar unauthorized payments from California while investigating some fraud cases.

City officials won't release details of the timeline of the hack, citing the ongoing investigation. In a prepared statement city officials said they are working with the contractor and cybersecurity experts to determine the scope of the hack.

