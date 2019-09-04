Police: 11-vehicle suburban Indianapolis pileup kills 2

AVON, Ind. (AP) — A dump truck driver has been taken into custody in connection with an 11-vehicle pileup outside Indianapolis that left two people dead and three injured.

Avon police say 62-year-old Danny Williams of Knightstown was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges of reckless homicide. It was not disclosed what led to the charges.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 36 and County Road 625 East. Firefighters say the pileup involved a dump truck, a school bus and nine other vehicles. The Avon Community School Corp. says no students were aboard the bus and its driver was not injured.

Two people were taken to IU Health West and one person was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries. No other details were immediately available.