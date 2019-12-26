Police: 2 arrested over skateboarding on interstate bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man accused of skateboarding on a Louisiana interstate bridge and a 34-year-old woman accused of taking a video of it later posted on Facebook.

Louisiana State Police arrested Louis McGlone of Sulphur and Lindsey Hulett of Lake Charles on one count each of obstructing a highway, according to a state police news release.

Troopers in Lake Charles learned Sunday that a man had skateboarded down travel lanes of the Interstate-210 bridge near Lake Charles, Trooper Derek Senegal wrote.

Senegal said the video was brought to the attention of a trooper who consulted the Calcasieu Parish district attorney to see if it warranted an arrest.

He said Hulett had followed McGlone in her vehicle, making the video as she drove.

“The video showed the creation of a hazardous situation for the participants as well as motorists on the bridge,” Senegal wrote.

The charge's maximum penalty is 15 years in prison.

It was not clear whether either had an attorney who could comment about the allegations.