Police: 5-car crash in Middle River kills woman, injures boy

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say a woman was killed and a child injured in a five-car crash in Middle River.

The Baltimore County Police Department says the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday when a Honda Element sideswiped another vehicle traveling in the same direction, veered across the median and struck the woman’s car, which was headed the opposite way.

The woman’s car then struck two other vehicles. Police have identified her as 23-year-old Middle River resident Alexis Lashey Steele.

Steele was transported to a Baltimore hospital, where she later died. Her son was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda Element is at a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person’s name wasn’t released.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not determined if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.