Police: 5 teens set up fatal robbery to steal marijuana

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Five Mississippi teenagers accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl told police they were trying to steal marijuana, authorities said.

Biloxi police investigator Larry Barnum told The Sun Herald that the victim, Madison Harris, was fatally shot during a robbery attempt Monday at the home of her grandparents.

The five teens were arrested and have been charged as adults with capital murder. They are two 15-year-old girls and a 17-year-old girl, as well as two boys, ages 15 and 17.

Barnum said a witness reported he was at the home with Harris and one of the 15-year-old female suspects. According to the witness, two males showed up at the home, pointed a gun and ordered the witness to open a window.

Barnum said the other two female suspects entered and one of them was handed the gun through the window. The witness tried to wrestle the gun away from the teen but the weapon discharged, fatally shooting Harris in the hip, Barnum said.

According to the police investigator, the witness said he believed Harris was set up for a robbery attempt by the 15-year-old at the house.

The teens admitted to being present and trying to rob Harris, Barnum said. The 15-year-old female suspect also admitted to relaying information to the others outside the home, he said.

The 17-year-old boy, had been out on bond on a 2019 aggravated assault charge in Gulfport, authorities said. The five teens are being held without bond.

Because of their ages, the teens aren't eligible for the death penalty, but they could face life sentences if convicted, according to authorities.

It's unclear whether any of the suspects have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.