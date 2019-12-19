Police: 85-year-old woman kills 1 roommate, shoots another

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — An 85-year-old woman killed a roommate, shot another and then tried to kill herself at their home south of Seattle Thursday, authorities said.

KOMO r eports that police received a 911 call from the shooting victim around 1 a.m. reporting she had been shot in her home in Federal Way, Washington.

Federal Way Police Cmdr. Kurt Schwan said officers arrived to find one woman dead from "blunt force trauma" and the woman who had been shot. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and while the extent of her injuries were not given, she's expected to survive. Both women were in their 30s.

The surviving victim named an 85-year-old woman who lived with them as the suspect. Police eventually found that woman, saying she had attempted to strangle herself to death, but survived. She's since been arrested and is being interviewed by detectives.

Police are still trying to determine the details but said it is a domestic violence situation between roommates.