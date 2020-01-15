Police: 86-year-old man robs SC bank, caught shortly after

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An 86-year-old South Carolina man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank, fired into a nearby vehicle and apparently drove away too cautiously before being caught about a mile away, police said.

The robbery happened about 9:30 a.m. Monday at a Bank of America branch in Greenville, police said.

Gilbert Ware, dressed in a ski mask and white gloves, entered the branch and demanded that a bank teller put money inside of a bag. Ware fired a shot inside the bank during the incident, warrants state. He then left the bank and fired a single shot into the driver's window of a car with a person inside of it as he fled in a white Dodge Dakota truck. No one was injured, police said.

“Ware then left the property, but did not get far,” authorities said.

He was stopped about a mile away from the bank and arrested, multiple news outlets reported. No one was injured, police said.

“The firearm used in the robbery was recovered as well as the stolen money,” police said. Authorities did not say how much money was taken.

Ware, of Greenville, was charged with bank robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted murder and discharging a firearm. He's being held on $40,000 bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney.