Police: 'All Canadians' urged to be vigilant for suspects

Security camera images of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and a Toyota RAV4 SUV are placed on display before an Royal Canadian Mounted Police news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. RCMP say two British Columbia teenagers who were first thought to be missing are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in northern British Columbia. The bodies of Australian Lucas Fowler, his girlfriend Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, N.C., and an unidentified man were found a few kilometers from the teens' burned-out vehicle. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) less Security camera images of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and a Toyota RAV4 SUV are placed on display before an Royal Canadian Mounted Police news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, on Tuesday, ... more Photo: Darryl Dyck, AP Photo: Darryl Dyck, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Police: 'All Canadians' urged to be vigilant for suspects 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police will conduct a door-to-door canvas in two communities in Manitoba over the next three days while pressing the search for two suspects in the slaying of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man.

But authorities are also urging "all Canadians" to be on the lookout for the two young men.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Julie Courchaine said Friday that officials are "open to the possibility" the two suspects could have had assistance in leaving the Gillam and Fox Lake area.

Courchaine also says they may have altered their appearance and someone could have inadvertently given them assistance in leaving the area. No cars have been reported stolen.

Gillam is more than 2,000 miles from northern British Columbia, where the three people were found slain.