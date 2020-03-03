Police: Boy, 13, killed in weekend double shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police identified a 13-year-old boy as the person killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Washington.

Malachi Lukes was shot Sunday and pronounced dead at a hospital, news outlets reported. A second child, a seventh grader, suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

In June, Lukes was handcuffed after Metro Transit officers responded to reports of young people making threats with sticks. Tapiwa Musonza, 28, questioned the officers using handcuffs on the youths and was hit with a stun gun, The Washington Post reported. Video of the event was shared multiple times on social media.

Lukes was a student at Cardozo Education Campus. A letter to parents obtained by news outlets said a crisis response team would be on hand to assist students, parents and staff.

Police said the shooting didn't appear to be random. No weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. No arrests have been announced.