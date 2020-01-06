Police: DUI suspected after Tesla hits car, injuring 3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man behind the wheel of a Tesla that hit another car and left three people critically injured in Utah is suspected of driving under the influence, police said Monday.

The car’s battery burst into flames after it ran a red light and crashed in Salt Lake City Sunday morning, said police Sgt. Keith Horrocks. It was put out by a hazardous-materials crew.

Two men in the Tesla and a woman in the other car, a Nissan Sentra, were taken to hospitals in critical condition. Police believe the Tesla’s driver, Joseph Lucero, 35, was intoxicated and are investigating criminal charges, Horrocks said. He has not been formally arrested since he remains hospitalized, he said.

No attorney has been listed for Lucero. It was not immediately clear if the car’s semi-autonomous Autopilot system was activated at the time of the crash.