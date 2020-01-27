Police: Driver, bicyclist killed in drag racing crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two brothers crashed while drag racing on a road in Louisiana, killing one brother and an innocent bicyclist, police said.

Lattimore Brock, 57, and Christopher Brock, 56, were racing Saturday evening in Baton Rouge when the younger brother crashed into the driver's side of the older brother's vehicle, Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release.

Both cars veered off the road, hit a utility pole, struck Deondrick Rudd, 24, who was on a bicycle, and then came to a rest against a tree, according to Coppola.

Both Rudd and Christopher Brock were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rudd's mother told WAFB-TV that her son enjoyed photography and was planning to propose to his girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

“Deondrick was just so humble. He had a great personality... He never got into no trouble, drama or anything because he just loved getting along with people,” Dionne Harris said.

Lattimore Brock has been charged with several charges including two counts of vehicular homicide, police said. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.