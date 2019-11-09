https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Police-Driver-involved-in-rollover-crash-had-14822545.php
Police: Driver involved in rollover crash had been shot
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a driver whose vehicle rolled over and crashed on the city's east side had been shot.
The Journal Sentinel reports the crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say the gunshot wounds were serious and the driver is in critical condition at a hospital but is expected to survive.
Authorities say the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
No other details, including the gender or age of the driver, were released.
