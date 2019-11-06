Police: Fire marshal stole more than $13K from association

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut fire marshal accused of stealing more than $13,000 from his association has been charged.

The Day reports 45-year-old Christopher Taylor, of New London, was charged last week with second-degree larceny after resigning from his position as the town's fire marshal in October.

Joseph Lombardi, president of the New London County Fire Marshal's Association, brought the accusations against Taylor to state police on Oct. 1.

Lombardi said Taylor, who was the association's treasurer, had made unauthorized transactions that totaled to $13,339 from the association's account between January 2016 and July 2019.

Taylor told police he took the money because he had been financially struggling after making his alimony and child support payments.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and is due back in court on Nov. 13.