Police: Florida man attacked two girls with machete

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man faces two counts of attempted murder after attacking his daughters — ages 10 and 17 — with a machete on Friday morning.

The 47-year-old man also tried to attack the girls' mother, but she was not injured, Lauderhill police Lt. Mike Santiago told news outlets.

The girls were taken to a hospital with wounds on their upper bodies. Their condition was not immediately available.

The younger girl is the man's daughter, while the teen is the daughter of the man's estranged wife, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

The man didn't live at the home in Lauderhill, which is west of Fort Lauderdale, police said. He showed up early Friday. After the attack, police said he fled the scene, but later turned himself in to officials at the Broward County Jail.