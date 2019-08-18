Police: Florida man set woman's house on fire after dispute

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on suspicion he set a woman's house on fire after a dispute.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department says 30-year-old Richard Caldwell was arrested Saturday and charged with arson and burglary.

The police said in a news release that Caldwell was involved in a dispute with the victim at a bar before she left with friends to go home. The woman found Caldwell inside her house, asked him to leave, and he said "you're going to regret this," while holding a bottle with lighter fluid. The victim left and returned to find her home engulfed in flames.

Caldwell returned, and a K-9 trained dog detected fire accelerants on his shoes and in his vehicle.