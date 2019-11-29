Police: Georgia man throws children over fence while fleeing

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Police say a suburban Atlanta man threw his 1-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter over a barbed wire fence while fleeing officers.

The Marietta Daily Journal reports police began chasing 34-year-old Deandra Trevon Leonard as he walked along the center turn lane of a busy street, pushing the children in a stroller.

Police say Leonard disobeyed commands to stop, throwing the boy and girl over a 7-foot-tall barbed wire fence. Police say the son landed on his face and suffered scratches. Both children were trapped inside until after police arrested Leonard. He’s charged with two felony counts of cruelty to children, and misdemeanor counts of walking on a roadway, giving a false name, and obstructing police.

Leonard remains jailed with bail set at $20,000. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Marietta Daily Journal, http://mdjonline.com/