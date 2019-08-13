Police: Georgia woman charged in baby's death during fight

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say another woman has been charged in the July death of a 3-month-old baby, who was dropped and fatally injured during a fight.

WALB-TV reports 30-year-old Terra Shanquelle Brown turned herself in Sunday and was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree child cruelty and affray.

Moultrie Police Lt. Freddie Williams says a then-pregnant Brown started fighting with Karen Lashun Harrison, who was holding her 3-month-old. Williams says Harrison dropped the baby and the 3-month-old later died from a head injury.

Williams says Harrison initially told police the baby fell from family friend Carneata Clark's arms and Clark corroborated the story. Harrison was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and simple battery. Clark was charged with false statements and obstruction of an officer.

It's unclear whether Brown has an attorney.

