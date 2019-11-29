Police ID babysitter and girl, 9, killed in sidewalk wreck

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have identified a babysitter and a 9-year-old girl who were killed when a car slammed into them on a sidewalk in suburban Rochester.

Police in Brighton said Friday that the babysitter was 45-year-old Elmira Kamilevna Hall and the girl was Mila Ruangsuwana. Her 2-year-old brother, Evan, is hospitalized in critical condition.

A car veered off the road, struck a utility pole and then hit them as they walked along Edgewood Avenue Wednesday morning. Police are investigating what caused the crash.

Brighton schools superintendent Kevin McGowan says Mila was “an exceptionally loving and caring child with a uniquely happy, grateful and sweet way."

Friends and relatives have organized online fundraisers for both victims’ families.