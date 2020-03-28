Police ID man killed, other injured in Marshalltown shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa have identified a man killed and another wounded in a shooting in Marshalltown earlier this week.

Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, 22, of Marshalltown, died at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting, police said in a news release. Officers and medics sent to a residence around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday found Lewis and 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks suffering from gunshot wounds.

Brooks was taken to a hospital and has since been released, police said. No arrests have been reported. Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.

State detectives have been called in to help with the investigation.