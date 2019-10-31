Police ID victims of deadly shooting at California party

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified three men who died after a gunman opened fire from an alley into a party, fatally shooting them and wounding nine others.

Long Beach police say Thursday that 25-year-old Maurice Poe Jr., 35-year-old Melvin Williams II, and 28-year-old Ricardo Torres were slain in the attack.

Authorities are still trying to find the gunman, who concealed his face as he fired the shots into the gathering of 25 to 30 people, including a group of co-workers, then fled in a vehicle. Other suspects may have been involved in the shooting.

Police say the shooting was a targeted attack but not believed to be gang-related.

Long Beach police did not have information Thursday regarding the conditions of the seven women and two men who were wounded.