Police: Investigation underway of officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland have confirmed an officer-involved shooting that closed streets in the southeast section of the city Sunday but did not immediately offer many details.

Dispatch records show a major police response began around 1:43 p.m.

Buses were rerouted, and Mayor Ted Wheeler arrived at the scene of the shooting in southeast Portland shortly before 3 p.m., The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported.

A witness told KOIN-TV that he was caught off guard by the sound of gunfire.

“I hear gunshots. I turned to my left and then I see a man fall right over there,” said Raphael Israel, who then gestured across the street from where he was standing.

When asked if he heard anything happen before the gunshots, Israel said, “No. Surprisingly, there was no yelling—no anything.”

He said within a matter of minutes, more police arrived at the scene.