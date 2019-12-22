Police: Man involved in fatal 2013 bar shooting arrested

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man wanted in a fatal shooting at a bar in Ohio was arrested after nearly seven years on the run, officials said.

Walter Baker Jr., 34, pleaded not guilty Friday to a complicity to murder charge, the Springfield News-Sun reported. He is facing 15 years to life in prison.

Baker was involved in a shooting at the Nite Owl Tavern in Springfield that killed Ernest Edwards and injured three other people in 2013, police said.

Baker and another man Julian Johnson started fighting with other patrons inside the bar, according to court documents. After the two men were kicked out by an employee, they reportedly started firing toward people leaving the bar. They then drove away from the scene.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other men were taken to the hospital.

Johnson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the case. He was sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Baker is also wanted for a rape charge in Franklin County, according to the U.S. Marshals. He was arrested Thursday morning at a home in Dayton.

The Associated Press was unable to reach Baker's attorney.