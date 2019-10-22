Police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting was armed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Falls Police Department says a man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday had fired a gun in the direction of several officers before he died.

The Post Register reports Police Chief Bryce Johnson discussed details of the officer-involved shooting during a press conference on Monday.

Johnson says six officers were responding to reports of a suicidal man late Friday night when they found the man sitting in a car, holding a gun and threatening to kill himself. He says attempts to verbally calm the man failed, and at one point officers saw the man's gun pointed in their direction and heard a gunshot from the car.

Johnson says three of the officers responded by firing their weapons at the vehicle, but investigators have not yet determined if the officers' shots or something else caused the man's death.

The man's name has not yet been released.



