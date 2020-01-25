Police: Man kills self after shooting 2 others, 1 fatally

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting in which one man killed himself after first shooting another man and that man's adult son, Glendale police said.

The shooter was a 58-year-old former business partner of the 51-year-old man whom he fatally shot Friday night in a parking lot along with the 51-year-old man's 19-year-old son, police said .

The younger man's injuries weren't life-threatening.

Sgt. Tara Ochoa told The Associated Press that investigators believed the shooting was related to the former business relationship.

No identities were released.