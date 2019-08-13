Police: Man robbed Washington bank to get back in prison

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man robbed a bank in Washington state last month because he wanted to go back to prison.

The Daily Herald reported Tuesday that 46-year-old James Kohlhepp Jr. called police to surrender a few hours after an Everett bank was robbed on July 23.

According to court documents, a witness told police that Kohlhepp had stood outside the bank waving the money he took but walked away when police didn't immediately show up.

Police say Kohlhepp told them that he robbed the bank because he was growing tired of life on the street.

Kohlhepp was convicted of robbing a Marysville bank in 2015.

According to documents, Kohlhepp had said after the first robbery that he wanted to go prison so he could stay off drugs.

