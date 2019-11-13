Police: Man’s body found in freezer in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Police say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer at a Joplin home.

The Joplin Globe reports police said in a statement Tuesday they were investigating an arson case on Monday when they were told a deceased person was found inside a different home in the neighborhood.

The person’s identity has not been released. An autopsy will determine the cause of the man’s death.

No further information has been released.