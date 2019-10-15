Police: Man shot and killed after firing at deputies

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a man is dead after being shot by sheriff's deputies.

WXII 12 reported that the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Jamestown, which is outside Greensboro.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office told the station that investigators received a call requesting a welfare check on someone who was potentially suicidal.

The sheriff's office said deputies made contact with the man outside the home before the man started shooting at them. Deputies returned fire, and the man was killed.

North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the incident.

Authorities have not released the man's identity or those of the deputies involved.

___

Information from: WXII-TV, http://www.wxii12.com