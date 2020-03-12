Police: Man shot dead while officers served search warrant

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say that and officer fatally shot a man while a search warrant was being served.

Montgomery County police said in a statement that the shooting occurred early Thursday morning in the city of Potomac. It is a suburb of Washington.

Police said that a tactical unit was “serving a high-risk search warrant related to firearms offenses” when “the suspect in the case was fatally shot by an officer.”

Police identified the man as Duncan Socrates Lemp, 21. He lived in Potomac.

Police said the incident is still being investigated. The officer who was involved has been placed on administrative leave. Police said he would be identified at a later date.

The races of the officer and the man who was shot have not been released.