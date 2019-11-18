Police: Man trying to rob beauty supply store fatally shot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say two armed men attempted to rob a beauty supply store and a store employee has fatally shot one of them.

Akron police say two employees were in the store Friday night when two masked men with guns entered and attempted to rob the employees. Police say one employee pulled a gun and fatally shot one of the masked men.

Police say the second masked man fled the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot in the head as 19-year-old Ameer Majed Ismail, of Akron.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Royal Beauty Supply store around 7 p.m. Friday.

Police were continuing their investigation Monday.