Police: Man waved gun at drive-thru, asked for hot sauce

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man is facing charges after police say he waved a gun at a fast-food drive-thru window and demanded hot sauce.

Abel Lerma is facing multiple charges in the case and was recently arrested earlier this month again — this time on aggravated drunken driving, the Yuma Sun reports.

According to police, Lerma in June pulled a gun on an employee at a Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant and demanded hot sauce, which is given for free with every food purchase.

Police say the episode was captured on video surveillance cameras.

Lerma and the driver of the car were later arrested.

Lerma, who was out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond and under the supervision of pretrial services, was arrested on March 3 and has been charged with aggravated DUI for having a child under the age of 15 in the car and endangerment.

Lerma’s court-appointed attorney, John Serrano, says he was working on hearings for both cases to be held together.

State Superior Court Judge David Haws set a new bond amount and revoked Lerma’s previous release.