Police: Multiple overdoses lead to 1 death, 2 arrests

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested two men in connection with a series of overdoses, including one that authorities say resulted in a death.

Press releases from Danville police say 28-year-old Damion Reed and 46-year-old Chauncey Montague were arrested on drug charges last week. Authorities say heroin that may have been laced with fentanyl or another toxic substance is believed to have led to an overdose death Thursday morning.

Investigators are still working to track down the source of the drugs. Police say two search warrants were executed after the overdose death, and drugs were seized from both places.

It's unclear whether Reed and Montague had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.