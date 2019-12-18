https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Police-Multiple-people-stabbed-at-Oregon-14916339.php
People stabbed at Oregon shopping center; suspect caught
BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Police say multiple people have been stabbed at a suburban Portland shopping center and that a suspect has been apprehended.
Police in the city of Beaverton said the attack happened Wednesday morning near a Wells Fargo bank.
The Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding. No further details were immediately available.
