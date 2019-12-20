Police: Nearly 4,900 bags of fentanyl seized at traffic stop

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — More than 4,800 bags of fentanyl were seized from a car during a traffic stop Thursday in Connecticut, police said.

Hartford police confiscated 4,860 bags of the powerful opioid and 90 grams of loose fentanyl after pulling over David Cintron, 24, for failure to use a turn signal, the Hartford Courant reported.

“If you don’t think that fatal overdoses would have likely come from this being out on the streets, you are kidding yourself,” Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero tweeted.

Cintron was charged with operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and with motor vehicle charges. His traffic offenses were failure to use a turn signal, operating without a license and failure to carry insurance.

Arrest records showed his bail was set at $75,000.

It is unclear whether Cintron had an attorney who can comment on his behalf.