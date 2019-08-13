Police: Officer shoots armed man holding daughter hostage

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say an armed man accused of holding his adult daughter against her will has been shot and injured by a police officer.

Sharonville police say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to a reported hostage situation at a hotel in the Cincinnati suburb. Police say a 53-year-old man had barricaded himself inside a hotel room with his daughter.

Authorities say the man left the room around 2:30 a.m. armed with a handgun and was confronted by police.

Police Lt. Walter Cordes says a Sharonville officer fired three rounds, striking the man, who was hospitalized in critical condition. Neither the officer nor the man's daughter was injured.

Police say charges were expected to be filed against the man.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation.