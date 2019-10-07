Police: Utah man sexually abused children, drugged food

OREM, Utah (AP) — An Orem man has been charged with rape and child abuse after authorities say he repeatedly sexually abused three young children and drugged their food.

The Daily Herald reports 34-year-old Adam Jay Moore was charged on September 25 with rape, several counts of sexual abuse, child abuse and related crimes.

Court documents state Moore sexually assaulted the children several times between 2011 and 2014. They were all under the age of 10.

Authorities say Moore put alcohol in the children's sippy cups and fed them pancakes with drugs in them.

Charges state he also forced the children to watch pornography videos and threatened to kill one of them if they told anyone about the abuse.

An attorney listed for Moore did not immediately return calls and emails seeking comment.