Police: Washington man attacked woman, tried to rob reporter

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say that over two days a Washington state man attacked a woman at her home and attempted to rob a television reporter in her car.

The Tri-City Herald reported Tuesday that 19-year-old Karlo D. Medina is being held on $500,000 bail.

Medina is charged with first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

Court records say Medina pushed his way inside a Kennewick home and attacked a 21-year-old woman.

Police say the next day Medina entered a car parked outside a Kennewick School District building.

Police say he used what was later determined to be a toy gun in an attempted robbery of the car owner, a 22-year-old reporter for news station KNDU.

Authorities say they used security camera footage and a police dog to locate Medina.

___

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com