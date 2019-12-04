Police arrest 3 suspects in latest Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested three suspects in connection with Omaha's latest homicide.

Omaha Police said Wednesday they had arrested 19-year-old Davion Wallace and 19-year-old Daniel Camerlinck on suspicion of criminal homicide in connection with Dustin Moheng's death. Eighteen-year-old Caleb Lott was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony.

Police said Moheng's body was found in a yard in the Millard neighborhood on Monday morning.

Few details have been released about the 21-year-old Moheng's death, but police said they were treating it as a homicide.