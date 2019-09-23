Police arrest Gary council leader over firing shots at teens

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Police in northwestern Indiana have arrested the Gary City Council president on allegations he fired a gun at two teenagers he suspected of stealing his car and taking one of them back to Gary.

An attorney for Ron Brewer says his actions were a legal citizen's arrest.

East Chicago Police Lt. Jose Rivera tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that Brewer was arrested Sunday night on probable cause for criminal recklessness and kidnapping.

Rivera said Brewer apparently tracked his stolen vehicle to East Chicago with a phone app and fired shots during a confrontation with the teenagers inside it. Rivera says Brewer wrongly took the law into his own hands without contacting police.

Attorney Scott King tells The Associated Press that Brewer didn't commit a crime under Indiana law.