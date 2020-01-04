Police continue to investigate deaths of Wyoming couple

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Police in western Wyoming say they're still investigating the mid-December deaths of a married couple.

Hunter Jeremy Sewell, 26, and Whitney Nicole Sewell, 29, were found dead in their home in Rock Springs on Dec. 16.

Rock Springs Police Department officials said the following day there was no sign of any immediate threats to the public, the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports.

They have said little about the case since.

More information will be available after an investigation is complete, department spokeswoman Jennifer Maze said.

Memorial services for the couple took place Dec. 23.