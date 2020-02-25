Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified a teenager who was fatally shot in Connecticut.

Dashown Myers, 18, was found shot in New Haven around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Anthony Duff. Myers was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police on Monday identified Myers as the first homicide victim of the year in New Haven, the New Haven Register reported.

At a Monday night vigil, Myers' mother, LaQuvia Jones, asked the young people who attended to end the cycle of gun violence and not to seek retribution for her son.

“There’s nobody but God that keeps me standing, and the fact that my son loved me and I loved my child,” Jones said at the vigil. “But to see my daughter, to see my grandson, calling for somebody that’s never going to come back is heart-wrenching.”